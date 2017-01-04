Columbia couple welcomes first baby of 2017 at Howard General

Nurse Jill Davis gives Nayab Siddiqui and Zain Majeed a gift for their first-born child, Raihan, on New Year's Day at Howard County General Hospital. Nurse Jill Davis gives Nayab Siddiqui and Zain Majeed a gift for their first-born child, Raihan, on New Year's Day at Howard County General Hospital.

