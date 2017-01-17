CJC Earns Grant for End-of-Life Lectures
A few years after beginning discussions through adult education sessions of how to effectively address end-of-life issues, Columbia Jewish Congregation will continue to push that conversation forward. CJC, an egalitarian congregation affiliated with the Reconstructionist movement that meets at the Oakland Mills Interfaith Center in Columbia, was awarded a $5,000 grant through the Horizon Foundation on Dec. 21 to host four expert speakers on the subject.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
