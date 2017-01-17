CJC Earns Grant for End-of-Life Lectures

CJC Earns Grant for End-of-Life Lectures

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

A few years after beginning discussions through adult education sessions of how to effectively address end-of-life issues, Columbia Jewish Congregation will continue to push that conversation forward. CJC, an egalitarian congregation affiliated with the Reconstructionist movement that meets at the Oakland Mills Interfaith Center in Columbia, was awarded a $5,000 grant through the Horizon Foundation on Dec. 21 to host four expert speakers on the subject.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan 11 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan 4 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... Dec 31 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville Dec 30 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Smh 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC