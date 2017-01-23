Anthony F. Cavanaugh, John T. Farnum and Philip C. Dales | Linowes and Blocher
Anthony F. Cavanaugh and John T. Farnum were named partners and Philip C. Dales an associate at Linowes and Blocher LLP. Cavanaugh works in the firm's commercial litigation and real estate practice groups, based in the Bethesda office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Sat
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan 4
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t...
|Dec 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec 30
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC