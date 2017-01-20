2017 AVN + AEE: Chatting with Abigail Mac; plus Anikka Albrite, Julia Ann, Kayden Kross

Four days of the 2017 AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo kicked off Wednesday at The Hard Rock Hotel ahead of Saturday's 34th Annual AVN Awards, the "Oscars of Porn," with more than 120 categories. A heavy security detail ringed the venue's convention center jam-packed with video-cam girls, legendary XXX stars, film distributors, next-to-nothing clothes manufacturers and adult toy fabricators.

