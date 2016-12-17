Wilde Lake grad hitting high notes as newest member of Air Force music group

Columbia resident Christina Bagley, 24, newly returned from basic training with the Air Force, will be stationed at Langley AFB in Virginia, starting Dec. 14. She will be singing in the USAF touring band, Full Spectrum, which performs pop, r&b, jazz and hip hop. Bagley is a graduate of Wilde Lake High School, Towson University, and Western Michigan University, where she received her masters in vocal jazz performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.