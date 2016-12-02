Where land and water meet at Himmelfarb Gallery
Photographer Meryl Silver explores what amounts to an in-between landscape zone in the exhibit "Water's Edge" in the Himmelfarb Gallery at the Maryland University of Integrative Health in Laurel. That zone is where dry land meets the ocean and the line between them can be rather, er, fluid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec 7
|trying to locate
|1
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b...
|Dec 2
|Smh
|2
|'Poster child for bigotry': Sheriff is accused ...
|Nov '16
|JayR
|70
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jennifer
|112
|Transgender Woman Identified In Jessup Fatal Pe...
|Oct '16
|Jeremy
|3
|dog whistling in Clarksville
|Sep '16
|family member
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC