Universal Lighting Technologies Announces Partnership with One Source Associates
Universal Lighting Technologies, a global leader in commercial lighting and a member of the Panasonic family of companies, recently announced a partnership with One Source Associates, Inc. Based in Columbia, Maryland. The agency will represent Universal in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. areas, supporting Universal's advanced LED retrofit and replacement solutions, controls, and Universal's core technology portfolio including ballast.
