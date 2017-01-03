Second Suspect Arrested In Laurel Double Shooting
Derick Charles Johnson, 19, of Warner Avenue in Hyattsville, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and related charges in the Dec. 18 shooting that killed Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, of Columbia. Johnson is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.
