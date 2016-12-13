Owner of Turkish restaurant is taking over Jimmy's Restaurant in Fells Point
The owner of a Turkish restaurant in Columbia says he is taking over the space where Fells Point stronghold Jimmy's Restaurant has stood for 70 years. Rustem "Rudy" Keskin, who owns Rudy's Mediterranean Grill in Columbia, confirmed he's opening a second restaurant at the space at 801 S. Broadway.
