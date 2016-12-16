One World Coffeehouse connects with local jazz artist
Lavenia Nesmith has been organizing Jazz in the Mills for the last 10 years in Oakland Mills. She takes great pride in offering "top-notch" performers" for the series of four jazz concerts a year held in early spring, June, September and early December.
