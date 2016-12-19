Howard police find drugs at double shooting in Laurel

Howard County police say drugs were found at the scene of a double shooting Sunday afternoon in Laurel, which left two men in critical condition. Around 1:30 p.m., spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said, officers were called to the 9400 block of Woodsong Court, where they found Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, of Columbia, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car.

