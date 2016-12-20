Howard drug treatment clinic for underinsured to close Dec. 31
Hampered by limited funding and limited service providers, the county's only public outpatient service center to help Medicaid and uninsured people struggling with substance abuse issues closes on Dec. 31 in Columbia.
