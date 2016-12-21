Howard Co. Police To Return Recovered Stolen Packages

Howard County Police say officers caught two package thieves in the act in Columbia, and on Thursday, officers will hand-deliver the stolen boxes, many perhaps containing holiday gifts, to their rightful owners. A resident called 911 around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to report a suspicious box truck driving around their neighborhood in the area of Greystone Lane andtaking boxes from outside homes.

