Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps offers free, safe holiday package receiving
Package theft is a common occurrence every day, and particularly during the holidays, but the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps is offering a new service to help assure that your special gift is delivered to you without the possibility of being taken from your porch or walkway. That's especially relevant with reports this week that the Harford County Sheriff's Office has received four reports of packages being stolen off of porches and that the Howard County Police arrested two Baltimore men Wednesday night and charged them with stealing 77 packages during a sweep of neighborhoods earlier that day in Columbia.
