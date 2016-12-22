Exhibit tells the story of Jewish settlement 'Yazoor'
Howard County Historical Society hosts its first Hanukkah Celebration to mark the opening of it new exhibit about Jewish History in Howard County at Museum of Howard County. When Dustin Linz, Howard County Historical Society's museum manager, was handed a file and asked to prepare for a group of Jewish visitors, he never thought his research would turn into a new exhibit at the museum and inspire his future graduate thesis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec 7
|trying to locate
|1
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b...
|Dec 2
|Smh
|2
|'Poster child for bigotry': Sheriff is accused ...
|Nov '16
|JayR
|70
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jennifer
|112
|Transgender Woman Identified In Jessup Fatal Pe...
|Oct '16
|Jeremy
|3
|dog whistling in Clarksville
|Sep '16
|family member
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC