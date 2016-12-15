Bicyclists seek county funding for 'Bikeway' network during first Howard budget hearing

Families stand around Jack Guarneri, of Bicycling Advocates of Howard County, to share their support of the Bikeway proposal during Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman's first citizens' budget hearing on Dec. 14. Families stand around Jack Guarneri, of Bicycling Advocates of Howard County, to share their support of the Bikeway proposal during Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman's first citizens' budget hearing on Dec. 14. While praising the county for passing the BikeHoward master plan earlier this year, dozens of bicycling advocates testified before County Executive Allan Kittleman Wednesday evening to request the county's fiscal year 2018 budget include funds for a network of bicycle and pedestrian routes.

