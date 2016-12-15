Bicyclists seek county funding for 'Bikeway' network during first Howard budget hearing
Families stand around Jack Guarneri, of Bicycling Advocates of Howard County, to share their support of the Bikeway proposal during Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman's first citizens' budget hearing on Dec. 14. Families stand around Jack Guarneri, of Bicycling Advocates of Howard County, to share their support of the Bikeway proposal during Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman's first citizens' budget hearing on Dec. 14. While praising the county for passing the BikeHoward master plan earlier this year, dozens of bicycling advocates testified before County Executive Allan Kittleman Wednesday evening to request the county's fiscal year 2018 budget include funds for a network of bicycle and pedestrian routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec 7
|trying to locate
|1
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b...
|Dec 2
|Smh
|2
|'Poster child for bigotry': Sheriff is accused ...
|Nov '16
|JayR
|70
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jennifer
|112
|Transgender Woman Identified In Jessup Fatal Pe...
|Oct '16
|Jeremy
|3
|dog whistling in Clarksville
|Sep '16
|family member
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC