Baltimore County police remind residents to beware of holiday package thefts
As holiday presents continue to be delivered to doorsteps in Baltimore County, police are reminding residents to take steps to secure their packages, and to report any thefts that occur. Steve Zubrowski, of Towson's Greenbriar neighborhood, said he was wrapping presents Friday when he noticed that a few items he had ordered online for home delivery were missing, despite the seller reporting that the package was delivered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec 7
|trying to locate
|1
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b...
|Dec 2
|Smh
|2
|'Poster child for bigotry': Sheriff is accused ...
|Nov '16
|JayR
|70
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jennifer
|112
|Transgender Woman Identified In Jessup Fatal Pe...
|Oct '16
|Jeremy
|3
|dog whistling in Clarksville
|Sep '16
|family member
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC