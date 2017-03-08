Large Delhi farmer, three banks accus...

Large Delhi farmer, three banks accused of racketeering

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 8, 2017 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Litigation in state and federal courts have shed light on accusations that three banks in the region conspired in a racketeering scheme with a large farmer and a Delhi certified public accounting firm to bilk millions of dollars from five farmers as well as to avoid payments owed to agribusiness lenders and others. The allegations are centered on farmer Thomas "Tommy" Dickerson, of Delhi, whose financial affairs were handled by David Stephens, a tax preparer with Pickett & Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sheriff bennett Apr '17 YardDart 2
March Flood (Oct '16) Mar '17 somebody 10
Looking for place to rent in Olla, Urania or Tu... (Apr '15) Mar '17 cass101 6
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Davis 39
What business would thrive in Caldwell Parish?? (Apr '12) Jan '17 DirtRacer 10
Police Juror Speck Graham (Apr '16) Jan '17 InTheKnow 7
News Olla man arrested after allegedly posing as off... (Aug '09) Dec '16 felicity 27
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC