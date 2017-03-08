Large Delhi farmer, three banks accused of racketeering

Litigation in state and federal courts have shed light on accusations that three banks in the region conspired in a racketeering scheme with a large farmer and a Delhi certified public accounting firm to bilk millions of dollars from five farmers as well as to avoid payments owed to agribusiness lenders and others. The allegations are centered on farmer Thomas "Tommy" Dickerson, of Delhi, whose financial affairs were handled by David Stephens, a tax preparer with Pickett & Co.

