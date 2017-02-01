Things to Do Tonight: Wednesday, Feb 1

Minority Retort It's common knowledge comedy isn't often a great place to be if you aren't a cis/white/straight dude, so it's good news that Minority Retort, Portland's only regular showcase for comedians of color, is back, with an excellent lineup including the delightfully wry Katie Nguyen , beloved jokester Adam Pasi, and more. MEGAN BURBANK 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10 Seratones As the birthplace of jazz, Louisiana has produced enough influential artists to fill Lake Pontchartrain, most recently the Seratones.

