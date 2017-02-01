Things to Do Tonight: Wednesday, Feb 1
Minority Retort It's common knowledge comedy isn't often a great place to be if you aren't a cis/white/straight dude, so it's good news that Minority Retort, Portland's only regular showcase for comedians of color, is back, with an excellent lineup including the delightfully wry Katie Nguyen , beloved jokester Adam Pasi, and more. MEGAN BURBANK 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10 Seratones As the birthplace of jazz, Louisiana has produced enough influential artists to fill Lake Pontchartrain, most recently the Seratones.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March Flood
|Feb 20
|bystander
|7
|Looking for place to rent in Olla, Urania or Tu... (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Len p
|4
|What business would thrive in Caldwell Parish?? (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|DirtRacer
|10
|Police Juror Speck Graham (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|InTheKnow
|7
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|last one to think
|38
|Olla man arrested after allegedly posing as off... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|felicity
|27
|Property Lines
|Sep '16
|Doubtful
|2
