DeVos to Conservative Conference: I Will Replace the Bush-Obama Failed Ideas with My Own Failed I...
Betsy DeVos gave a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference , explaining that the programs created by George W. Bush and Barack Obama had failed, and she would replace them with her own ideas . She did not point out that her own ideas have failed too.
