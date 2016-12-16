Wrong way driver arrested, charged wi...

Wrong way driver arrested, charged with DWI

Dec 16, 2016

A Columbia woman is facing three charges, accused of DWI and driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 165 Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon, Louisiana State Police say they received several phone calls about a car, driving the wrong way on U.S. 165.

