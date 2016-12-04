Best bucks of Louisiana's deer season...

Best bucks of Louisiana's deer season so far

Dec 4, 2016

Joey Busbice of Morgan City shot this mainframe 8-point buck Nov. 23 in Winn Parish, only two weeks after downing a 142-inch 9-point with his bow. The 8-point measured 158 inches.

