Velma McVay, 93, Taylor County, KY

Velma McVay, 93, Taylor County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Velma McVay, 93, Taylor County, KY She was a native of Taylor County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death. She was the daughter of the late Claude Russell & Annie Lee Saunders Russell and the widow of Russell McVay, her husband of 51 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min CCR 164,996
lowlife mothers that try to take grand kids 3 hr Mister Clean 3
Bridget & Hump 15 hr Friendofboth 27
Suck it 16 hr Freak 4
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 16 hr Ohh 16
thief (Oct '13) 19 hr GOLDFINGER 21
Greg troutt 19 hr Slowstew 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,215 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC