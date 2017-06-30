Vacation Bible School at Columbia Christian is 16-20 Jul 2017 By Adam Shepard The Columbia Christian Church, 206 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY will hold its annual Vacation Bible School, themed Operation Arctic, 6pm-8:30pmCT each evening, Sun-Thu 16-20 Jul 2017 for all children from age 2 through 6th grade. There will be a hot supper each night, with Bible study, songs, games and crafts.

