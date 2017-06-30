Vacation Bible School at Columbia Chr...

Vacation Bible School at Columbia Christian is 16-20 Jul 2017

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Vacation Bible School at Columbia Christian is 16-20 Jul 2017 By Adam Shepard The Columbia Christian Church, 206 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY will hold its annual Vacation Bible School, themed Operation Arctic, 6pm-8:30pmCT each evening, Sun-Thu 16-20 Jul 2017 for all children from age 2 through 6th grade. There will be a hot supper each night, with Bible study, songs, games and crafts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suck it 9 min Life 2
Greg troutt 13 min Slowstew 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 28 min Betty 164,965
Looking for a church 5 hr Bob 2
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 5 hr Bob 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Sun Looney Tunes 911
Bridget & Hump Sat trickery 26
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC