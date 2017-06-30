Treasurer Allison Ball returns over $87,000 to KY Easter Seal Society
Treasurer Allison Ball returns over $87,000 to KY Easter Seal Society 'Since Treasurer Ball has taken office, the Unclaimed Property Division has been working on proactively seeking schools, local governments, and charities in the state that have unclaimed property. This first quarter alone, the division was able to proactively return a total $264,809.39 across the Commonwealth.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|CCR
|164,848
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|22 min
|Rumor
|12
|ATV riding question (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|pointless
|6
|Keyboard warriors in person
|8 hr
|Seriously
|2
|Bridget & Hump
|14 hr
|settle
|21
|tabitha luttrell
|Thu
|know
|1
|Private landlords
|Thu
|Slowstew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC