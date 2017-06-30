Three dead after Nelson Co., KY collision on Bluegrass Parkway
Three dead after Nelson Co., KY collision on Bluegrass Parkway Two juvenile pronounced deceased at scene. 22 year old passenger transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, then airlifted to UL Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Police STEP UP (Jun '15)
|6 min
|Crooks
|11
|Guess the dispatchers got mad your secrets out
|25 min
|Noticed
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|52 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,910
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Looney Tunes
|911
|Bridget & Hump
|23 hr
|trickery
|26
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|Sat
|Rumor
|12
|ATV riding question (Jan '15)
|Fri
|pointless
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC