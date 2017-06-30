Special regular meeting CAUD Commissi...

Special regular meeting CAUD Commissioners 6 Jul 2017 Major agenda item: Review downtown project and set bid date Click on headline for complete agenda There will be a special regular meeting of the Columbia/Adair Utilities District Board of Commissioners at 4:30pmCT, Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Columbia/Adair Utilities District office, 109 Grant Lane, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda:

