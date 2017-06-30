SCC Surgical Tech grads achieve 100% 1st attempt pass rate By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse, SCC Public Relations SOMERSET, KY - Graduates of the Somerset Community College Surgical Technology Program for 2017 achieved a 100-percent first-attempt pass rate on the national certification examination, according to Surgical Technology program coordinator Tammy Watters. "This class has worked very hard throughout the year and I can't say enough about how proud I am of them," said Watters.

