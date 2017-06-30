SCC Surgical Tech grads achieve 100% ...

SCC Surgical Tech grads achieve 100% 1st attempt pass rate

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

SCC Surgical Tech grads achieve 100% 1st attempt pass rate By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse, SCC Public Relations SOMERSET, KY - Graduates of the Somerset Community College Surgical Technology Program for 2017 achieved a 100-percent first-attempt pass rate on the national certification examination, according to Surgical Technology program coordinator Tammy Watters. "This class has worked very hard throughout the year and I can't say enough about how proud I am of them," said Watters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min Blacklagoon 164,987
Bridget & Hump 7 hr Friendofboth 27
Suck it 8 hr Freak 4
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 8 hr Ohh 16
lowlife mothers that try to take grand kids 8 hr Thinking out loud 1
thief (Oct '13) 11 hr GOLDFINGER 21
Greg troutt 12 hr Slowstew 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC