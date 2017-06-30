Polly Corbin Stone, 90, Englewood, CO/Adair Co., KY native
Polly Corbin Stone, 90, Englewood, CO/Adair Co., KY native She was the daughter of late Mont Elliot & Maude Isthyl Ford Corbin. She was a member of a prominent, old line Adair County family and the widow of William Severious Stone.
