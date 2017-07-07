Open mic at Journey to Recovery, Fri ...

Open mic at Journey to Recovery, Fri 7 Jul 2017

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Open mic at Journey to Recovery, Fri 7 Jul 2017 This Friday, July 7, 2017, at 6pmCT, Journey To Recovery, , 24 Burnett Loop, Old Burkesville Road, Columbia, KY, will be having open mic. Everyone is welcome.

