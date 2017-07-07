Open mic at Journey to Recovery, Fri 7 Jul 2017
Open mic at Journey to Recovery, Fri 7 Jul 2017 This Friday, July 7, 2017, at 6pmCT, Journey To Recovery, , 24 Burnett Loop, Old Burkesville Road, Columbia, KY, will be having open mic. Everyone is welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridget & Hump
|47 min
|Woody
|28
|boc
|50 min
|Mr Twister
|3
|Upcoming bust
|1 hr
|Abby
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|165,067
|Animal Shelter Inmate Issues
|3 hr
|Country_Girl_88
|1
|Fireworks
|4 hr
|Mr Twister
|4
|lowlife mothers that try to take grand kids
|4 hr
|Tracy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC