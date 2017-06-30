NWS Dense fog advisory in effect until 8amCT/9amET
NWS Dense fog advisory in effect until 8amCT/9amET The National Weather Service has issued DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 8amCT/9amET with the following tips. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile.
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|Serendipity Master
|165,109
|Alexis Jennings
|36 min
|Mr Twister
|4
|Bridget & Hump
|1 hr
|Woody
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|momma2b
|914
|Sano Kentucky Animal Auction (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Countrygirl
|29
|Looking for a church
|2 hr
|Prayer changes th...
|4
|needsome
|2 hr
|Been there
|4
|Upcoming bust
|Thu
|Lol
|11
