Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Walk 2017

Multiple Sclerosis Walk 2017 By Lynda McKinney Adair County with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will be hosting the MS Walk in Columbia, Saturday, September 30, 2017. Registration will be at 8amCT, and the walk will begin at 9amCT, at the Lindsey Wilson Holloway Health and Wellness center, 399 Williams Street, Columbia, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.