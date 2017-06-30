Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Walk 2017

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Walk 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Multiple Sclerosis Walk 2017 By Lynda McKinney Adair County with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will be hosting the MS Walk in Columbia, Saturday, September 30, 2017. Registration will be at 8amCT, and the walk will begin at 9amCT, at the Lindsey Wilson Holloway Health and Wellness center, 399 Williams Street, Columbia, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min CCR 164,868
Bridget & Hump 1 hr Rollin over toes 25
Rude dispatchers 1 hr trickery 4
Young man looking for experienced woman 10 hr Rumor 12
ATV riding question (Jan '15) 18 hr pointless 6
Keyboard warriors in person 19 hr Seriously 2
tabitha luttrell Thu know 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,784 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC