Mrs. Ruth D. Jones, Green County, KY
Mrs. Ruth D. Jones, Green County, KY She was a native of Metcalfe County, KY, and a resident of Green County, KY, atthe time of her death in Barren County, KY. he was the daughter of the late Ellis Young & Opal L. Fancher Young, and the widow of Boyce Wayne Jones, her husband of over 60 years.
