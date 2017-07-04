Mobile home a total loss in 4 Jul 2017 fire on Rooks Denton Rd By Donald Hare, Public Information Officer Adair County Fire Department The Adair County Fire Department responded on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 5:20amCT, to a residential mobile home fire at 111 Rooks Denton Road, Upon arrival mobile home was completely engulfed in flames. The home was owned by Sheila Starr and was a total loss, There were 20 firemen on the scene for about 1 hour.

