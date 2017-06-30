Metcalfe County's Molly Faith Matney ...

Metcalfe County's Molly Faith Matney crowned Miss Kentucky

22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Metcalfe County's Molly Faith Matney crowned Miss Kentucky Molly Faith Matney, 20, a Western Kentucky University junior representing the Mammoth Cave Area, won the 2017 Miss Kentucky pageant tonight. A tearful Molly had not expected to win, but her Grandmother, Shirley Matney of Center, said she had no doubt.

