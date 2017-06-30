Metcalfe County's Molly Faith Matney crowned Miss Kentucky
Metcalfe County's Molly Faith Matney crowned Miss Kentucky Molly Faith Matney, 20, a Western Kentucky University junior representing the Mammoth Cave Area, won the 2017 Miss Kentucky pageant tonight. A tearful Molly had not expected to win, but her Grandmother, Shirley Matney of Center, said she had no doubt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|48 min
|Atheism
|164,877
|Bridget & Hump
|3 hr
|trickery
|26
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|15 hr
|Rumor
|12
|ATV riding question (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|pointless
|6
|Keyboard warriors in person
|23 hr
|Seriously
|2
|tabitha luttrell
|Thu
|know
|1
|Private landlords
|Thu
|Slowstew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC