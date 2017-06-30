KY Afield Outdoors: Fast-growing saug...

KY Afield Outdoors: Fast-growing saugeye another option

KY Afield Outdoors: Fast-growing saugeye another option By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - With every passing season, anglers are building their knowledge base about how to catch saugeye stocked in a handful of central and northern Kentucky lakes. A saugeye is a fast-growing cross between a walleye and sauger that can reach 15 to 19 inches in its second year.

