July 4th festival at LWC cancelled due to stormy forecast The festival planned for Lindsey Wilson's Blue Rader Stadium, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, this afternoon 2pm-7pmCT, has been cancelled due to the weather forecast with likely rain and thunderstorms. The Holloway Health and Wellness Center on the main campus will be open regular hours tomorrow, July 5, 2017.

