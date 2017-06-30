July 4th festival at LWC cancelled due to stormy forecast
July 4th festival at LWC cancelled due to stormy forecast The festival planned for Lindsey Wilson's Blue Rader Stadium, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, this afternoon 2pm-7pmCT, has been cancelled due to the weather forecast with likely rain and thunderstorms. The Holloway Health and Wellness Center on the main campus will be open regular hours tomorrow, July 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|Blacklagoon
|165,038
|Net 10 or H20? (Apr '13)
|33 min
|Cappers
|18
|lowlife mothers that try to take grand kids
|11 hr
|Mister Clean
|3
|Bridget & Hump
|22 hr
|Friendofboth
|27
|Suck it
|23 hr
|Freak
|4
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|23 hr
|Ohh
|16
|thief (Oct '13)
|Mon
|GOLDFINGER
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC