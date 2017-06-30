July 4th Fellowship at First Nazarene Columbia is 2 Jul 2017
July 4th Fellowship at First Nazarene Columbia is 2 Jul 2017 Columbia First Church of the Nazarene is have a July 4th fellowship tonight at 1200 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY at 5pmCT, tonight, Sunday, July 2, 2017. We will have food, games and a water slide & games.
