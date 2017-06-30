Joe Gadberry, Adair County, KY He had professed his faith in Christ, he was a retired box factory supervisor in Chicago, Illinois, he served in the US Army, was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association, he loved riding motorcycles and four wheelers and was a rabbit hunter. Joe Gadberry had a rarely equalled talent for entertaining and could hold impromptu audiences rapt for hours, recalling events from his early life on Earls Ridge, his Walnut Grove School days, and of his Chicago years.

