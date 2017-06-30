Joe Gadberry, Adair County, KY

Joe Gadberry, Adair County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Joe Gadberry, Adair County, KY He had professed his faith in Christ, he was a retired box factory supervisor in Chicago, Illinois, he served in the US Army, was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association, he loved riding motorcycles and four wheelers and was a rabbit hunter. Joe Gadberry had a rarely equalled talent for entertaining and could hold impromptu audiences rapt for hours, recalling events from his early life on Earls Ridge, his Walnut Grove School days, and of his Chicago years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 43 min Devil number 666 164,921
City Police STEP UP (Jun '15) 1 hr Good friend 12
Guess the dispatchers got mad your secrets out 3 hr Noticed 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 5 hr Looney Tunes 911
Bridget & Hump Sat trickery 26
Young man looking for experienced woman Sat Rumor 12
ATV riding question (Jan '15) Fri pointless 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,307 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC