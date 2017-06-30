Joe Gadberry, Adair County, KY
Joe Gadberry, Adair County, KY He had professed his faith in Christ, he was a retired box factory supervisor in Chicago, Illinois, he served in the US Army, was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association, he loved riding motorcycles and four wheelers and was a rabbit hunter. Joe Gadberry had a rarely equalled talent for entertaining and could hold impromptu audiences rapt for hours, recalling events from his early life on Earls Ridge, his Walnut Grove School days, and of his Chicago years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|43 min
|Devil number 666
|164,921
|City Police STEP UP (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Good friend
|12
|Guess the dispatchers got mad your secrets out
|3 hr
|Noticed
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Looney Tunes
|911
|Bridget & Hump
|Sat
|trickery
|26
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|Sat
|Rumor
|12
|ATV riding question (Jan '15)
|Fri
|pointless
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC