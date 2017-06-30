Jerry Lee Turner, 69, Columbia, KY
Jerry Lee Turner, 69, Columbia, KY More than anything, Jerry enjoyed his family. His favorite pastime was watching his daughters, grandchildren and, more recently, his great-grandchild walk through the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|Blacklagoon
|164,858
|Bridget & Hump
|59 min
|roll out
|24
|Rude dispatchers
|5 hr
|Lol
|2
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|7 hr
|Rumor
|12
|ATV riding question (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|pointless
|6
|Keyboard warriors in person
|16 hr
|Seriously
|2
|tabitha luttrell
|Thu
|know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC