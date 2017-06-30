James Clyde Pelly, 89, Adair County, KY

James Clyde Pelly, 89, Adair County, KY

James Clyde Pelly, 89, Adair County, KY He was a member of Columbia Christian Church, was a retired engineer from the KY Department of Highways, and a farmer. He was an avid coon hunter, University of KY basketball fan, and loved hunting and fishing and his two special dogs, Casey & Nicky.

