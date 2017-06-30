Daughter's birthday tribute to Great Adair Countian: A.L. Sinclair In the author's family, he's known as Daddy and Poppy. To Southeastern Kentuckians, he's an icon of practical environmental responsility, and maybe a bit more locally, his fame is also owed to the magnificent gardens he grown annually continuing to 2017, as he celebrates his 78th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.