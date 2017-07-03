Columbia City Council meeting report ...

Columbia City Council meeting report 3 Jul 2017

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Council Member Craig Lasley calls for restraint on fireworks out of respect for citizens, veterans suffering with Post-Tramatic Stress Syndrome, and animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lowlife mothers that try to take grand kids 37 min Mister Clean 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr bye bye 164,980
Bridget & Hump 12 hr Friendofboth 27
Suck it 13 hr Freak 4
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 13 hr Ohh 16
thief (Oct '13) 16 hr GOLDFINGER 21
Greg troutt 16 hr Slowstew 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,441 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC