Clothing Giveaway at Columbia Church of Christ 8 Jul 2017

Clothing Giveaway at Columbia Church of Christ 8 Jul 2017 There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 9am to 12pmNoonCT. It will be in the basement of the Columbia Church of Christ, 501 Jamestown Street.

