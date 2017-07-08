Benefit singing & auction Millerfield - 8 Jul 2017
Benefit singing & auction Millerfield - 8 Jul 2017 There will be a benefit singing and auction to help pay medical expenses for Timmy Green starting at 4pmCT, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Millerfield Fellowship Hall, 1935 Millerfield Road, Columbia, KY, with singing by Living Waters, auction items, and a meal with barbecue and sides. Contact: Anita Green 270-634-3376 and Doris Grant, 270-585-0663 and Collene Rooks 270-250-4387.
