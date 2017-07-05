Adair County Floral Hall is open 5 Ju...

Adair County Floral Hall is open 5 Jul 2017 till 6:30pmCT

22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Adair County Floral Hall is open 5 Jul 2017 till 6:30pmCT The Adair County Fair Floral Hall is open until 6:30pmCT, tonight, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Kelly Bonifer and Tony Rose welcome visitors to come see the prize winning entries, and there's no admission charge.

