Adair Co. Fair - Fun Pet Shows Baby Pageants tonight 6 Jul 2017

By Ed Waggener The Adair County Fair will be at the Pavilion in the old Fairgrounds, 413 Fairgound Street, Columbia, KY, with three events tonight, Thursday, July 5, 2017: 06:00pmCT Baby Pageant 0-1 year old. Pavilion in the old Fairgrounds, 413 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY.

