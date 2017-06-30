Adair Co. BOE will be closed Tue 4 Ju...

Adair Co. BOE will be closed Tue 4 July 2017 The Adair County Board of Education Central Office , 1204 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY, will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of the July 4th holiday.

