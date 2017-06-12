Walmart of Columbia, KY Grand Re-Open...

Walmart of Columbia, KY Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting is Fri 16 June 2017

Walmart of Columbia, KY Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting is Fri 16 June 2017 Walmart, 2988 Burkesville Rd, Columbia, KY, would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they went thru their remodeling. To celebrate there will be a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, June 16, 2017, starting at 9amCT.

Columbia, KY

