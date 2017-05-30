Vonnie Kolbenschlag: It is Walker Dan...

Vonnie Kolbenschlag: It is Walker Daniel, not Daniel Walker

1 hr ago

Please check with Mike Watson on this, but I can't believe the celebration would make an error listing an impersonation of Daniel Walker. Daniel is the LAST NAME of the man for whom Danville is named! It is listed on the program as Daniel Walker, but it should be Walker Daniel.??? - Vonnie Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

